Roger Dale Willis
1952 - 2020
Roger Dale Willis, 68, son of the late Richard Ray and Mary Belle (Gunter) Willis, was born in Taylor County on Sept. 27, 1952.
He died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Campbellsville.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Beckley) Willis; two children, Richard Willis and wife, Jennifer, and Regina Kildow and husband Ryan; two brothers; four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
A private funeral service was held on Nov. 18 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Green River Memorial Baptist Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
LR Petty Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
