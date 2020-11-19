Roger Dale Willis, 68, son of the late Richard Ray and Mary Belle (Gunter) Willis, was born in Taylor County on Sept. 27, 1952.

He died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Campbellsville.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy (Beckley) Willis; two children, Richard Willis and wife, Jennifer, and Regina Kildow and husband Ryan; two brothers; four grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

A private funeral service was held on Nov. 18 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Green River Memorial Baptist Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store