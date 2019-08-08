Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Funeral 1:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnel Lee Benningfield, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Omer Benningfield and Exie Mae Reynolds Benningfield, was born Nov. 3, 1939, in Taylor County.

He died at 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was of the Baptist faith.

He was a retired employee of Fruit of the Loom in Campbellsville.

He had farmed all of his life and enjoyed coon hunting, deer hunting, pheasant hunting and fishing with the grandbabies.

He united in marriage to Imogene Cave, of Campbellsville, on June 1, 1957.

Besides his wife, he is survived by three sons: Steve Benningfield and wife, Lea Ann, Ronnie Ray Benningfield and wife, Charlotte and Ricky Lee Benningfield; seven grandchildren: Craig Benningfield and wife, Bridgette, Steven Craig Benningfield, Jr. and Stephanie Skaggs and husband, Matt, of Campbellsville, Sydney Fields and husband, Keith, of Greensburg, Stacy Meredith and husband, Drew, of Radcliff, Brook Benningfield, of Jefferson County and Dustin Benningfield and wife, Allison, of Lebanon; three step-grandchildren: John Wilson and wife, Nancy, and Jacob Vaughn of Campbellsville and Jessica Adkins of Elizabethtown; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; one brother and five sisters: Omer Benningfield, Jr. and wife, Juanita, Lula Mae Gupton, Pansy Barnett, Wanda Sue Beck and husband, David and Pauline Judd and husband, Gene of Campbellsville and Lucille Ellis of Lebanon; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Augusta Benningfield, and wife, Betty, as well as two brothers-in-law: Billy Gupton and Billy Ellis.

Funeral service was held Aug. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.

