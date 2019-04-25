Ronnie Rainwater, 68, of Campbellsville, son of the late Walter Rainwater and Hattie Harrison Rainwater, was born September 4, 1950, in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He died at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
He was united in marriage on August 12, 1972, and is survived by his beloved wife Helen Ann Wood.
He is survived by one son: Jason Keith Rainwater and wife, Victoria; and two grandchildren.
He is also survived by five sisters. He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
The funeral service was Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey in Campbellsville by Dr. Brian Rafferty & Bro. Eddie Finn.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019