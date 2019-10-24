Rose Millett Dickerson, 87, of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, was born in Norfolk, Virginia on Feb. 10, 1932 to the late John C. and Helen Griffin Millett.
She died on Oct. 13, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Dickerson.
She is survived by one son, William E. Dickerson II of Bozeman, Montana; Chris Yates (Phillip) of Campbellsville; two sisters; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers.
Funeral services will be private.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 24, 2019