Rev. Ross Vernon Bragg Sr., 85, of Campbellsville was born on Nov. 19, 1934, to the late Theron Eugene and Susie Alice (Dunn) Bragg.
He died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Hurricane, West Virginia.
He is survived by two sons: Ross Bragg, Jr. and wife Janet of Campbellsville, and Timothy Bragg and wife Donna of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Funeral service was held May 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bros. Craig Jackson, George Blevins and John P. Marlow.
Interment was in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Cemetery, with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019