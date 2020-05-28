Roy Graybeal
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Graybeal, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Oscar Graybeal and Nancy Denny Graybeal, was born July 27, 1940, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Elizabethtown.
He united in marriage to Shirley Naomi Sluder on March 2, 1962, and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2017.
He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and James Bishop, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; an honorary grandchild; a sister; a sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.
Funeral services were held on May 22, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Funeral service
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved