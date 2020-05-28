Roy Graybeal, 79, of Campbellsville, son of the late Oscar Graybeal and Nancy Denny Graybeal, was born July 27, 1940, in Taylor County.

He died at 1:33 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Elizabethtown.

He united in marriage to Shirley Naomi Sluder on March 2, 1962, and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2017.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and James Bishop, of Campbellsville; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; an honorary grandchild; a sister; a sister-in-law; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by six brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services were held on May 22, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jeff Newton.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

