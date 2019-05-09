Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Mae Sears. View Sign Service Information Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise 4550 Boll Weevil Circle Enterprise , AL 36330 (334)-347-9598 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Mae Sears, 95, of Enterprise, Alabama, joined her husband in heaven Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Ruby was the proud wife for 71 years of William Francis Sears. During their 30-plus years in the Marine Corps she was by his side; each relocation a new learning experience and volunteer hours.

As she majored in retail, Ruby did her internship with Jordan Marsh, Boston. When Bill went overseas, she would work at the local Federated department store. She was a salesperson in ready to wear; sales in the toy department; floor manager for the housewares and formal wear departments; buyer for the china/silver department; executive assistant to the store manager; and bridal consultant, during her career.

Ruby enjoyed volunteering: over 1,000 hours with Navy Relief at each new base; teaching Catholic education, music teacher for children's choir; Cub Scout Den mother; Girl Scout Cookie Chairman; St. Vincent DePaul Mission Store, to name only a few.

She was a devout member of the Catholic Church, including Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Campbellsville, Kentucky, and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Enterprise, Alabama.

She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary.

Her fun time was spent sewing for her family (including the males), often coordinating and/or matching clothes for Christmas and Easter. She enjoyed playing the piano while Bill sang. She liked to read mystery novels. Ruby loved all children and hosting various parties. Most of all Bill and Ruby enjoyed traveling the United States together: "Let's go, Rube." Ruby was known for her smile, twinkling eyes and outgoing personality. She was known as the "hostess with the mostess".

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant Major William F. Sears; her only son, William Sears and a daughter, Anne-Marie Sears Parent. Those who will remember her love are daughters: Johanna (John) Sears-Sciascia, Enterprise, Alabama, Patricia Sears, Campbellsville and Mary Catherine O'Kennedy, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Claris (Billy) Sears and son-in-law, Gregg (Anne-Marie) Parent; grandchildren: Christopher, Ronnie, Angie, Mandy, Patrick, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Catherine and Kimberly. She is survived by many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as her best friend Barbara Heartz, who she knew from the day they were born to the day of her death.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow in the Church Hall.

A viewing is scheduled May 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home, 701 North Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

A Memorial Mass will be in Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, NAS Pensacola. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, Florida, at a date to be determined.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during their mother's 16 years with Alzheimer's. They especially thank the people with Kindred Hospice who spent many hours by Ruby's side. Extra special gratitude to Jessie for the years of dedication to and care for Ruby and family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of flowers or a donation to Ronald McDonald House, 1600 SW 14th St., Gainesville, Florida 32608.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, Alabama, 334-347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit Ruby Mae Sears, 95, of Enterprise, Alabama, joined her husband in heaven Saturday, April 27, 2019.Ruby was the proud wife for 71 years of William Francis Sears. During their 30-plus years in the Marine Corps she was by his side; each relocation a new learning experience and volunteer hours.As she majored in retail, Ruby did her internship with Jordan Marsh, Boston. When Bill went overseas, she would work at the local Federated department store. She was a salesperson in ready to wear; sales in the toy department; floor manager for the housewares and formal wear departments; buyer for the china/silver department; executive assistant to the store manager; and bridal consultant, during her career.Ruby enjoyed volunteering: over 1,000 hours with Navy Relief at each new base; teaching Catholic education, music teacher for children's choir; Cub Scout Den mother; Girl Scout Cookie Chairman; St. Vincent DePaul Mission Store, to name only a few.She was a devout member of the Catholic Church, including Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Campbellsville, Kentucky, and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Enterprise, Alabama.She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary and the DAV Auxiliary.Her fun time was spent sewing for her family (including the males), often coordinating and/or matching clothes for Christmas and Easter. She enjoyed playing the piano while Bill sang. She liked to read mystery novels. Ruby loved all children and hosting various parties. Most of all Bill and Ruby enjoyed traveling the United States together: "Let's go, Rube." Ruby was known for her smile, twinkling eyes and outgoing personality. She was known as the "hostess with the mostess".Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Sergeant Major William F. Sears; her only son, William Sears and a daughter, Anne-Marie Sears Parent. Those who will remember her love are daughters: Johanna (John) Sears-Sciascia, Enterprise, Alabama, Patricia Sears, Campbellsville and Mary Catherine O'Kennedy, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; daughter-in-law, Claris (Billy) Sears and son-in-law, Gregg (Anne-Marie) Parent; grandchildren: Christopher, Ronnie, Angie, Mandy, Patrick, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Catherine and Kimberly. She is survived by many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as her best friend Barbara Heartz, who she knew from the day they were born to the day of her death.Funeral Mass will be Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow in the Church Hall.A viewing is scheduled May 15, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home, 701 North Main St., Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.A Memorial Mass will be in Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, NAS Pensacola. Interment will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, Florida, at a date to be determined.The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during their mother's 16 years with Alzheimer's. They especially thank the people with Kindred Hospice who spent many hours by Ruby's side. Extra special gratitude to Jessie for the years of dedication to and care for Ruby and family.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of flowers or a donation to Ronald McDonald House, 1600 SW 14th St., Gainesville, Florida 32608.Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, Alabama, 334-347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 9, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close