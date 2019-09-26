Ruth Quisenberry, 88, of Lexington, daughter of the late Charlie Wingler and Mary Louvenia Farmer Wingler, was born Feb. 24, 1931, in Taylor County.
She died at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, in Lexington.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of the Meadowview Baptist Church.
She united in marriage to David L. Quisenberry on March 28, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2008.
She is survived by one daughter and one son: Mary Clark and husband, Bob, of Campbellsville and Otha Quisenberry and wife, Wanda, of Richmond; five grandchildren: Brian Quisenberry and wife, Stacy, of Richmond, Tiffany McDonald and husband, Adam, of Versailles, Rob Clark and Kristen Walters and husband, Tom, of Campbellsville and Kelly Barnett and husband, Randy, of Rineyville; eight great-grandchildren: Harley Harkness and husband, Jake, Chandler Walters, Sara Elizabeth Quisenberry, Nevaeh Clark, Raylen Clark, Austin Seaborne, Jacob Walters and Mason McDonald; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters: Roy Wingler, Cora McNeil and Clyde Berry as well as a brother and sister in infancy: Chester Wingler and Eva Wingler.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Brent Gupton.
Burial followed in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019