Ruth White, 87, of Columbia, formerly of Campbellsville, was born to the late Elmer W. and Lola (Pike) Clark on Jan. 29, 1932, in Taylor County.

She died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Taylor Regional Hospital.

She is survived by two children, Doug White and wife, Debbie, of Columbia, and Chuck White and wife, Donna, of Greensburg; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Bennett officiating.

Burial followed in the Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.