Samuel Joseph Newton III, 64, of Campbellsville, son of the late Samuel Joseph Newton II and Willa Mae Tuggle Newton, was born Dec. 7, 1955, in Taylor County.
He died at 1:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Louisville.
Samuel is survived by one brother and one sister: John Mark Newton, of Columbia, and Connie Mae Newton, of Campbellsville; foster-mother, LaDonna Gaddis, and family; several special friends, his extended family at Tri-Generations and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. L.C. McCawley.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 6, 2020