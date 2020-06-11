Samuel Lee Crawley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Lee Crawley, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dennis Wilmore Crawley and Isla May Hunt Crawley, was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Taylor County.
He died at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and the sound system engineer for the church's music for several years.
He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
He united in marriage to Margaret Faye Gupton on April 30, 1952, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 1984.
He later united in marriage to Kay Frances Cravens Underwood on May 23, 1985, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2018.
He loved rockhounding and making lovely jewelry, yard work, fishing and doing anything that involved being outdoors, as well as working on electronics and traveling.
He is survived by two daughters, Connie Wise and husband, Brian, and Phyllis Gruver and husband, Larry, of Campbellsville; one step-son, John Underwood and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren: Angella Watson and husband, Craig, of Columbia, Nick Wise and wife, Robyn, Jason Gruver, and Stacy Morris and husband, Kyle, of Louisville; Thomas Wise and wife, Alison, of Nashville, Rachel Keeton and husband, Will, of Lexington, and Scott Gruver and wife, Xiufeng, of Boston, Massachusetts; one step-granddaughter, Erin Arnett and husband, Ryan, of Greensburg; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: D. W. Crawley Jr., J. B. Crawley, Elizabeth Crawley England and Rebecca Beams.
Funeral services were held privately.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Garden.
Donations in his memory may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved