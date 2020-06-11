Samuel Lee Crawley, 88, of Campbellsville, son of the late Dennis Wilmore Crawley and Isla May Hunt Crawley, was born on Nov. 26, 1931, in Taylor County.

He died at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2020, in Campbellsville.

He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a Sunday School teacher and the sound system engineer for the church's music for several years.

He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force and was a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He united in marriage to Margaret Faye Gupton on April 30, 1952, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 2, 1984.

He later united in marriage to Kay Frances Cravens Underwood on May 23, 1985, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2018.

He loved rockhounding and making lovely jewelry, yard work, fishing and doing anything that involved being outdoors, as well as working on electronics and traveling.

He is survived by two daughters, Connie Wise and husband, Brian, and Phyllis Gruver and husband, Larry, of Campbellsville; one step-son, John Underwood and wife, Lisa, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren: Angella Watson and husband, Craig, of Columbia, Nick Wise and wife, Robyn, Jason Gruver, and Stacy Morris and husband, Kyle, of Louisville; Thomas Wise and wife, Alison, of Nashville, Rachel Keeton and husband, Will, of Lexington, and Scott Gruver and wife, Xiufeng, of Boston, Massachusetts; one step-granddaughter, Erin Arnett and husband, Ryan, of Greensburg; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters: D. W. Crawley Jr., J. B. Crawley, Elizabeth Crawley England and Rebecca Beams.

Funeral services were held privately.

Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Garden.

Donations in his memory may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church or Gideon Bibles and may be made through Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which was in charge of arrangements.

