Sandy Rainwater
1944 - 2020
Sandy Rainwater, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Edgar A. Cave and Marjorie Long Cave, was born on May 11, 1944, in Gloucester, England.
She died at 3:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Louisville.
She united in marriage to Gordon Rainwater on Dec. 19, 1981, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2004.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Sheree' Brockman and husband, Donnie, of Mannsville, Kenneth Lee Agee and Sheila Caldwell and husband, Gordon, of Campbellsville, and Gordon Rainwater Jr. and wife, Amber of Georgetown; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Her funeral service was held on Oct. 17 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
