Sandy Rainwater, 76, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Edgar A. Cave and Marjorie Long Cave, was born on May 11, 1944, in Gloucester, England.

She died at 3:22 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Louisville.

She united in marriage to Gordon Rainwater on Dec. 19, 1981, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 31, 2004.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Sheree' Brockman and husband, Donnie, of Mannsville, Kenneth Lee Agee and Sheila Caldwell and husband, Gordon, of Campbellsville, and Gordon Rainwater Jr. and wife, Amber of Georgetown; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters.

Her funeral service was held on Oct. 17 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store