Sarah Ellen Rodgers, 61, the daughter of the late James and Hallie (Brown) Gillaspie, was born on March 9, 1959, in the Graham community of Muhlenberg County.

She died on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Campbellsville at her home.

She is survived by two daughters, Jessica Huntt and husband, David, of Bardstown, and Amanda Mueller, of Campbellsville; three sisters; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister.

Her funeral service was held on July 9 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home.

A graveside committal service was held on July 10 at East Union Cemetery in Muhlenberg County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store