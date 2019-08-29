Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Laverne Crawley, 86, of Campbellsville, was born on Feb. 18, 1933, to the late Robert Lewis Gupton and Sarah (Sally) Katherine Sanders Gupton in Taylor County.

She died on Aug. 16, 2019, at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where she taught Children's Sunday School classes, Girls in Action, Acteens, and was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union.

She was retired from Fruit of the Loom and had worked at Victor's and Bobbie Jean's in Campbellsville, and was a bookkeeper for Superior Radio in in Lebanon, where her husband was co-owner.

She united in marriage to Dennis Wilmore Crawley Jr. on April 10, 1950.

She was known for her sewing and creating many quilts and animals for family and friends. Sarah and her late husband were known as loving, generous people who gave of their time and ministered to numerous people in their church and community. They gladly opened their home to many and were affectionately known as "Mom and Pop."

Sarah is survived by two sons: Doug Crawley and wife, Debra, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, and Tim Crawley and wife, Joyce, of Prospect; one son-in-law, Terry Joe Stone and wife, Jeri, of Campbellsville; nine grandchildren: Kim Arnold and husband, Steve, of Campbellsville; Kelly Joe Stone and wife, Dr. Monica Stone, of Greensburg; Daniel Crawley and wife, Amanda, of Madisonville; Dyanna Jenkins and husband, Cody, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Danae Crawley of Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooke Cotton and husband, Chris, of Charlotte, NC; Austin Crawley and wife, Elena, of Louisville; Tyler Crawley and wife Kaitlyn, of Louisville; and Cody Crawley of Louisville; ten great-grandchildren: Chelsey Stone, Chandler Jenkins, Claire Jenkins, Carter Jenkins, Thomas Stone, Jake Stone, Lila Stone, Jillian Crawley, Joycelyn Crawley, and Joel Crawley; two brothers: George Gupton and wife, Carolyn, of Campbellsville; and Lawrence Gupton and wife, Audrey, of Greensburg; two sisters-in-law, Lena Mae Gupton, of Campbellsville; and Marie Gupton, of Campbellsville; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Crawley; a daughter, Gerri Stone; a sister, Opal Beyl and six brothers: Richard Sweeney and wife, Virginia; Bob Gupton and wife, Alma; Tom Gupton and wife, Geneva; Charlie Gupton and wife, Evelyn; Lewis Gupton, and Bill Gupton.

Funeral service was held Aug. 24, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. James E. Jones.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

