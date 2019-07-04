Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharalyn Jenise "Shara" Whitley. View Sign Service Information Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 (270)-465-8181 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE 418 Lebanon Ave. Campbellsville , KY 42718 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharalyn "Shara" Jenise Whitley, 48, of Campbellsville was born on June 2, 1971.

She died at 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Campbellsville.

She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Faith Covenant Ministries where she loved to sing and praise God.

She was a "girlie girl," enjoying dressing up in nice dresses with necklaces, carrying her bags or purse wherever she went. She loved to party and dance and go out to eat,

McDonald's being her favorite. She also loved her family, and was truly a daddy's girl.

Everyone who met her loved her, and she always gave a hug to everyone she met.

She will be lovingly remembered by her mothers: Diane Robinson Whitley and Susan Smith Burress; her sisters: Becky Lockhart (and husband, Dana,) and Melissa Hunter; her niece, Bea Lockhart; her nephews: Micah, Asher and Nate Hunter; her paternal grandmother, Korine Whitley; aunts and uncles: Greg Whitley and wife, Gayle, Todd Whitley and wife, Trisha, Bill Robinson and Bonnie Collins and husband, Jeff; special friend Pam Fisher as well as many cousins and friends for the joy she shared with everyone throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her dad, the late Rev. Charles "Lanny" Whitley.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Wayne Qualls, Rev. Earl West and Bro. Robert Boston.

Burial will be in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on July 4, 2019

