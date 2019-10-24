Sharon Kay Lawson, 62, of Campbellsville, daughter of Margie Edwards and the late Robert Farmer, Sr., was born on Oct. 4, 1957, in Taylor County.

She died on Oct. 12, 2019, in Louisville at Jewish Hospital.

She is survived by her husband: Keith Lawson, of Campbellsville; her mother and stepfather: Margie and Donald Edwards of Campbellsville; three children: Shannon Hughes and husband Stuart, of Elk Horn, DeAnna Reliford and husband Jason, of Columbia and Jessica Thomas and fiancé Titus Carey of Campbellsville; one sister; four grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Funeral service was held Oct. 16, 2019, the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Roberts officiating.

Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.