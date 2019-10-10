Sharon "Sue" Brockman, 66, was born Feb. 16, 1953, the daughter of Lucille Franklin Brockman and the late Charles Brockman of Taylor County.
She died at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Greensburg.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church but attended Bible Baptist Tabernacle. She was always glad to go to church. She loved life and everybody and always had a ready smile.
Besides her mother, Lucille Brockman, of Campbellsville, who is currently residing at Green Hill Manor in Greensburg, she is survived by one brother, Charles Edward Brockman, of Campbellsville; two nephews and one niece: Robert Brockman and Denise Brockman, of Houston, Texas, and John Edward Brockman, of Campbellsville; great nieces and nephews: Taelor Brockman and Maruie Brockman, of Houston, Texas; Levi Brockman and a very special great niece, Denae Brockman, and fiancé, Noah Layton, of Campbellsville; two great-great nephews, Zakari and Zakhi Jefferson and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by one great niece, Brittany Brockman.
Funeral service was held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastor Bob Cutler.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
