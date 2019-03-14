Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sharon Sue Clark of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Delbert Lee Stillwell and Dorothy Nell Jenkins Stillwell Underwood, was born Oct. 3, 1956 in Hardin County, Kentucky. She died at 8:13 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 62.



She professed faith in Christ and was an active member of Pitman Valley Baptist Church. She served in many capacities at the church, such as Sunday School teacher and treasurer, helping with Vacation Bible School, cleaning the church and cooking.

Sharon was food service employee with the Taylor County School System.



She united in marriage to Tommy Clark Oct. 7, 1972.



Sharon was a fun loving person, always friendly and ready to help out when needed. She loved to bake and cook and took in every stray that visited her door and also loved puppies.



Besides her husband, Tommy Clark, she is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Tyler Gaddie of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Mallie Gaddie and an unborn granddaughter; one brother, Larry Stillwell and wife, Gayle of Richmond; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.



Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dannie Nelson. Burial was in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Sharon Sue Clark of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Delbert Lee Stillwell and Dorothy Nell Jenkins Stillwell Underwood, was born Oct. 3, 1956 in Hardin County, Kentucky. She died at 8:13 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Campbellsville. She was 62.She professed faith in Christ and was an active member of Pitman Valley Baptist Church. She served in many capacities at the church, such as Sunday School teacher and treasurer, helping with Vacation Bible School, cleaning the church and cooking.Sharon was food service employee with the Taylor County School System.She united in marriage to Tommy Clark Oct. 7, 1972.Sharon was a fun loving person, always friendly and ready to help out when needed. She loved to bake and cook and took in every stray that visited her door and also loved puppies.Besides her husband, Tommy Clark, she is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Tyler Gaddie of Greensburg; one granddaughter, Mallie Gaddie and an unborn granddaughter; one brother, Larry Stillwell and wife, Gayle of Richmond; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Dannie Nelson. Burial was in Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close