Shawn David Beard, 56, of Campbellsville, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Rittman, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Faye "Pompano" Beard and a brother, Anthony. Shawn is survived by a brother, Dale, a sister, Tanya, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019