Sheila Lynn Burress

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sheila Lynn Burress, 70, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Arvin Tongate and Kathleen Abell Tongate, was born July 24, 1949, in Ottawa, Illinois.
She died at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She united in marriage to Danny Burress, of Campbellsville, on July 24, 1967.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons: Jason Burress, of Campbellsville, and Dennis Burress, of Illinois; three grandchildren; one brother and two sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter and two sisters.
Funeral service was held Aug. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Stilts.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
