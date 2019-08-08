Sheila Lynn Burress, 70, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Arvin Tongate and Kathleen Abell Tongate, was born July 24, 1949, in Ottawa, Illinois.

She died at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

She united in marriage to Danny Burress, of Campbellsville, on July 24, 1967.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons: Jason Burress, of Campbellsville, and Dennis Burress, of Illinois; three grandchildren; one brother and two sisters; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a granddaughter and two sisters.

Funeral service was held Aug. 6, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. John Stilts.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.