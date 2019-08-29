Shelia Mae (Buley) Milby, 72, daughter of the late David and Sylvia (DeSpain) Buley, was born Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1946 in Green County, Kentucky and died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Greensburg at the Green Hill Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband: Len Milby of Greensburg; two daughters: Lori Cox and husband Darrell of Summersville and Sylvia Buley of Greensburg; three brothers; six grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, one expectant great-grandchild and several other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and two grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with burial in the Cox Family Cemetery in Summersville. Bro. James Walker officiated.