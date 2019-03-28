Sherry Lynn Cox, 58, of Campbellsville passed from this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Lexington at the UK Medical Center.
Born in Louisville she is the daughter of Leona Frances (Martin) Gray and the late Tom L. Gray. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Faith Baptist Church. Ms. Cox was a former RN at Springview Hospital, and was a notary public. She loved to spend her retirement traveling, reading mystery novels, or watching horror movies, and she was a great hostess and cook.
She is survived by: a son: Zachary Allen Cox and wife Brittany of Campbellsville; stepdaughter: Kristina Lynn Mattingly and fiancé Chuck Helm of Raywick; stepson: Jim Johnson of Louisville; two siblings: David Louis Gray and wife Robin of Louisville, and Melanie Carol Stone and husband Jay of Hopkinsville; a granddaughter: Emmalyn Cox of Campbellsville; two step-grandchildren: Lindin Mattingly and Amber Jeffries; step great-granddaughter: River Delk of Raywick; special friend: Dean Minor of Campbellsville; nieces and nephews: Trey Stone, Barrett Gray, and Bailey Gray; close friends: Brenda Kay Callahan and Terry L. Johnson; special cousin: Gloria Jean Morgan; and a host of other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by a husband, Terry Allen Cox.
Funeral service was Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Bro. Evan Tedder and Bro. Don Gowin officiated.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
