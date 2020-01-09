Shirley Ann Crum, 63, of Campbellsville, the daughter of Lorene (Blevins) Duffy and the late Elmer Duffy, was born March 28, 1956, in Louisville.
She died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Louisville at the Norton Hospital.
She is survived by her mother, Lorene Blevins Duffy, of Campbellsville; her husband, Paul Crum, of Campbellsville; a son, Patrick Crum, of Campbellsville; a brother; a sister; five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Besides her father, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Timothy Wayne Crum and Michael Paul Crum.
No public visitation or funeral was held.
Cremation rites were entrusted to L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020