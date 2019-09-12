Shirley Ann Overstreet, 75, was born in Mannsville on June 18, 1944, the daughter of the late Wilbert Brint "Wilb" and Elsie (Delk) Helm.

She died on Sept. 2, 2019, at her residence in Bradfordsville.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Donald Overstreet, and a daughter, Tammy Overstreet, both of Bradfordsville as well as a sister and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Graveside service was held Sept. 4, 2019, at the Merrimac Cemetery in Taylor County by L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Delane Pinkston officiating.