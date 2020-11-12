Shirley Frances Ramsey, 79, of Sonora, died on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born in East Bernstadt to the late James Arther and Morna Humphress Eastridge.
Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family and her Lord.
She worked for E'town Sportswear for 35 years as a seamstress and inspector. Her hobbies included her love of flowers, both growing them and arranging them at Sonora Florist. Her love of reading was inspired by her Grandma Humphress. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sonora and Dixie Homemakers.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Alica Kay Hornback.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Jackie Ramsey of Sonora; a daughter, Angela (Mike) Lile, of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Violette (David) McMurtry, of Sonora, and Patty (Billy) Chaudoin, of Buffalo; two brothers, James "Bud" (Shirley Ann) Eastridge and Pat (Donetta) Eastridge, both of Sonora; four grandchildren: Christian Petty, Caitlyn Farrow, Kelli Lile and Kristen Lile, as well as four great-grandchildren: Kathryn Petty, Lathan Farrow, Abel Farrow and Sutton Farrow.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Sonora, located at 629 Broadway Street in Sonora, with Rev. Tony Carson officiating.
A burial ceremony will be held afterward at the Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. or on Friday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Manakee Funeral Home, located at 29 West Western Avenue in Sonora.
Condolences may be expressed online at manakeefuneralhome.com.