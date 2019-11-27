Silas "Buddy" Harris, 84, of Campbellsville, was born Dec. 29, 1934, to the late Silas Harris Sr. and Ermine Nelson Harris in Taylor County.

He died at 5:22 p.m. on Nov. 20, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

He united in marriage to Mildred Sue Richerson on Feb. 17, 1957, and she preceded him in death on March 23, 2016.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters: Tim Harris and wife, Debbie, as well as Mike Harris, all of Campbellsville, Karen Edwards and husband, Kelvin, of Summersville, Jenny Houk and her husband, Joey, of Greensburg and Wynn Harris and wife, Stephanie, of Lexington; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Kelvin Edwards.

Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.