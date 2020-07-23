1/
Sondra Denise Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sondra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sondra Denise Harris, 48, of Campbellsville, was born in Indianapolis on May 9, 1972.
She died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota, at the Mayo Clinic.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Harris; two sons, Dustin Ivie and Jake Grider, both of Campbellsville; her mother and stepfather, Linda and George R. Wilson, of Campbellsville; her father, Donnie Irwin, of Russel Springs; three siblings; her maternal grandmother; three step-siblings; six grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Her funeral service was held on July 2 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Sheldon Stephens.
Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
L R Petty Funeral Home
1765 New Columbia Rd
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-5151
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved