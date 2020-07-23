Sondra Denise Harris, 48, of Campbellsville, was born in Indianapolis on May 9, 1972.

She died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Rochester, Minnesota, at the Mayo Clinic.

She is survived by her husband, Tony Harris; two sons, Dustin Ivie and Jake Grider, both of Campbellsville; her mother and stepfather, Linda and George R. Wilson, of Campbellsville; her father, Donnie Irwin, of Russel Springs; three siblings; her maternal grandmother; three step-siblings; six grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Her funeral service was held on July 2 at L.R. Petty Funeral Home by Bro. Sheldon Stephens.

Entombment followed in the Campbellsville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store