Stefanie Lavon Pierce, 40, of Mount Sherman, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Louisville at Norton's Women's and Children's Hospital.

She was born on March 22, 1980.

She is survived by a son, Andrew Smith, of Mount Washington; a sister; a brother; two nieces; her grandmothers; a special friend, Jamie Smith, of Mount Washington; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Stephen Pierce; her mother, Sue Atwell and two grandfathers.

Cremation was chosen and services were performed privately.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

