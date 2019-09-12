Stephen Jay Crye, 61, of Lexington, son of the late Kenneth Crye and Jeannette Wright Crye, was born June 5, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana.
He died at 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2019, in Lexington.
He united in marriage to Amanda Sublett Crye, of Lexington, on Sept. 5, 2015.
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brandi O'Neil, of Glendale, Arizona; a step-daughter, Michelle Studebaker, of Glendale, California; one granddaughter; one step-granddaughter; one brother; one nephew; a father-in-law and mother-in-law; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Aug. 31, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Collison, Jr., and Bro. Mark Cundiff.
Burial followed in Good Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 12, 2019