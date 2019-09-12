Stephen Jay Crye

Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
View Map
Obituary
Stephen Jay Crye, 61, of Lexington, son of the late Kenneth Crye and Jeannette Wright Crye, was born June 5, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana.
He died at 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2019, in Lexington.
He united in marriage to Amanda Sublett Crye, of Lexington, on Sept. 5, 2015.  
Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Brandi O'Neil, of Glendale, Arizona; a step-daughter, Michelle Studebaker, of Glendale, California; one granddaughter; one step-granddaughter; one brother; one nephew; a father-in-law and mother-in-law; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Aug. 31, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Collison, Jr., and Bro. Mark Cundiff.
Burial followed in Good Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
