Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve A. Rucker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve A. Rucker, 77, of Elizabethtown, was born in Campbellsville to Charlie and Hazel Rucker.

He died July 27, 2019, at his residence in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

He was a union steward and painter for L&N and CSX, as well as an avid fisherman and woodworker.

He was raised in the Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruby Spratts; three brothers: James, Ronnie and Charles Rucker and one grandson, Jordan Daniel Lobb.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Rucker, of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Sheila (David) Cecil of Maricopa, AZ; two grandsons: Brandon (Shelbi Parker) Lobb of Chicago, Illinois, and Michael (Pinky Cicmanec) Lobb of Erlanger, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Grace Lyn Sheets; one sister, Mary Lynn (Richard) Kirtley; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruby Spratts; three brothers: James, Ronnie and Charles Rucker and one grandson, Jordan Daniel Lobb.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at Steve A. Rucker, 77, of Elizabethtown, was born in Campbellsville to Charlie and Hazel Rucker.He died July 27, 2019, at his residence in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.He was a union steward and painter for L&N and CSX, as well as an avid fisherman and woodworker.He was raised in the Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruby Spratts; three brothers: James, Ronnie and Charles Rucker and one grandson, Jordan Daniel Lobb.He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Rucker, of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Sheila (David) Cecil of Maricopa, AZ; two grandsons: Brandon (Shelbi Parker) Lobb of Chicago, Illinois, and Michael (Pinky Cicmanec) Lobb of Erlanger, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Grace Lyn Sheets; one sister, Mary Lynn (Richard) Kirtley; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a host of friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruby Spratts; three brothers: James, Ronnie and Charles Rucker and one grandson, Jordan Daniel Lobb.A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com. Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close