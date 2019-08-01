Steve A. Rucker, 77, of Elizabethtown, was born in Campbellsville to Charlie and Hazel Rucker.
He died July 27, 2019, at his residence in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was a union steward and painter for L&N and CSX, as well as an avid fisherman and woodworker.
He was raised in the Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ruby Spratts; three brothers: James, Ronnie and Charles Rucker and one grandson, Jordan Daniel Lobb.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marilyn Rucker, of Elizabethtown; one daughter, Sheila (David) Cecil of Maricopa, AZ; two grandsons: Brandon (Shelbi Parker) Lobb of Chicago, Illinois, and Michael (Pinky Cicmanec) Lobb of Erlanger, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Grace Lyn Sheets; one sister, Mary Lynn (Richard) Kirtley; many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a host of friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019