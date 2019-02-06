Obituary



He leaves to cherish his memory: his stepfather, Jack Stanley LeRoy of Bloomfield; a companion and caretaker, Charlotte (Hoots) LeRoy Mouser of Campbellsville; four children, Jeremy LeRoy of Springfield, Stephanie LeRoy and fiancé Jonathan Cruse of Campbellsville, Julia LeRoy of Campbellsville, and Michael Robertson and wife Natasha of Campbellsville; five brothers and one sister, seven grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ethel (Fitchett) LeRoy, and an infant brother.

Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Sis. Linda Cundiff officiated. Interment will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Marion County

Steven Earl LeRoy of Campbellsville passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home after a short but valiant fight with cancer. Born in Norway, Maine on June 28, 1957, he was 61 years of age.He leaves to cherish his memory: his stepfather, Jack Stanley LeRoy of Bloomfield; a companion and caretaker, Charlotte (Hoots) LeRoy Mouser of Campbellsville; four children, Jeremy LeRoy of Springfield, Stephanie LeRoy and fiancé Jonathan Cruse of Campbellsville, Julia LeRoy of Campbellsville, and Michael Robertson and wife Natasha of Campbellsville; five brothers and one sister, seven grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.He was also preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ethel (Fitchett) LeRoy, and an infant brother.Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Sis. Linda Cundiff officiated. Interment will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 7, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Veterans Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close