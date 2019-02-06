Steven Earl LeRoy of Campbellsville passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at his home after a short but valiant fight with cancer. Born in Norway, Maine on June 28, 1957, he was 61 years of age.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his stepfather, Jack Stanley LeRoy of Bloomfield; a companion and caretaker, Charlotte (Hoots) LeRoy Mouser of Campbellsville; four children, Jeremy LeRoy of Springfield, Stephanie LeRoy and fiancé Jonathan Cruse of Campbellsville, Julia LeRoy of Campbellsville, and Michael Robertson and wife Natasha of Campbellsville; five brothers and one sister, seven grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his mother, Doris Ethel (Fitchett) LeRoy, and an infant brother.
Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home. Sis. Linda Cundiff officiated. Interment will follow in the Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors being conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
