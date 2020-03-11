Sue W. Parrott, 82, of Campbellsville, daughter of the late Ward Willington Fightmaster and Esther Mae Adams Fightmaster, was born on June 25, 1937, in Harrison County, Kentucky.
She died at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Campbellsville.
She professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church and under the watch-care of Boca Glades Baptist Church when in Florida.
She was a retired educator with the Campbellsville Independent School System and served on the Campbellsville City Council for 15 years.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved playing bridge and traveling.
She united in marriage to Lanny L. Parrott on June 18, 1956.
Besides her husband, Lanny L. Parrott of Campbellsville, she is survived by two sons and two daughters: Jeff Parrott, Logan Parrott and wife, Jane, and Leslie Gaines and husband, Lee, of Campbellsville and Cindy Sue Speth and husband, Frank, of Columbus, Ohio; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; three sisters: Betty Jo Cox and husband, Jimmy, of St. Louis, Missouri, Lydia Bell Harris and husband, David, of Chandler, Arizona and Rebecca Schroll and husband, John, of Kissimee, Florida; one adopted sister, Betty Hord Johnston, of Campbellsville; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan Coppage.
Funeral service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Dr. Dwayne Norman and Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles or Hosparus of Green River and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Mar. 5, 2020