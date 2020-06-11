Suellen Haynes
1962 - 2020
Suellen Haynes, 58, daughter of the late Holland P. Moore and Barbara Newcomb Moore, was born on Jan. 15, 1962, in Taylor County.
She died at 4:43 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Louisville.
She united in marriage to Marvin Haynes on Jan. 12, 1985, and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2017.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Dartanya Hill II, of Louisville; one step-son, Chad Haynes and wife, Amanda, of Auburn; one grandson; three step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; one sister and one brother; two brothers-in-law and many other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service was held on Wednesday, June 10, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Jamie Bennett, Rev. Dr. Dartanya G. Hill Sr. and Rev. Janise Madison-Hill.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
