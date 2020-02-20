Susan Alice Ewell Davis, 77, of Campbellsville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon.
Daughter of the late Raymond Ewell and Ellen Mitchell Ewell, Davis was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was a former bookmobile librarian for the Taylor County Public Library, a retired teacher for the Campbellsville Independent Schools and a member of Bethel First Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by two former spouses, Dennis G. Davis of Campbellsville and Joe C. Yancey of Harrisonburg, Virginia; three children and their spouses, Rebecca and Bill Cassell of Campbellsville, Jamie Morgan of Greensburg, and Ben and Melissa Davis of Jacksonville, Florida; a sister, Beth Jullien of Hernando, Mississippi; a brother, Tom Ewell of Satsuma, Florida; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Ewell Jr.
Memorial service is planned for 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Bethel First Presbyterian Church in Campbellsville by Rev. Jim Murphy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Taylor County Public Library and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Feb. 20, 2020