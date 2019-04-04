Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tammy Wade King, 52, of Williston, Vermont, daughter of Ruth Mae Perkins Wade and the late C. E. Wade was born Oct. 14, 1966 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Vermont.



She professed faith in Christ and was a life-long member of Green River Memorial Baptist Church. She graduated from Taylor County High School in 1984 and was awarded an academic scholarship and later graduated from Campbellsville University with honors with Bachelors in Science Degree in Accounting.



Tammy was a senior field advocate for National Life.



She is survived by her mother, Ruth Mae Wade of Campbellsville; one brother, William A. Wade and wife, Laura of Valdosta, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Shelia Wade Sinclair and husband, Eddie of Summersville; niece, Angela Wallace and husband, Steve of Somerset; nephews: Chad Wade and wife, Jamie of Mt. Washington and Marty Wade and companion, Ashley of Jeffersontown, Kentucky; great-nieces and great-nephews: Katie Johnston and husband, Ben of Campbellsville, Isabella Wade of Mt. Washington, Alex Brockman of Nashville, Tennessee and Braelyn Wallace of Somerset; special cousin, Connie Wilson and husband, Danny of Campbellsville; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gene Wade, March 9, 2015.



Memorial service was at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Jamie Bennett. Burial was in the Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Green River Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund and those may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Tammy Wade King, 52, of Williston, Vermont, daughter of Ruth Mae Perkins Wade and the late C. E. Wade was born Oct. 14, 1966 in Taylor County, Kentucky. She died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Vermont.She professed faith in Christ and was a life-long member of Green River Memorial Baptist Church. She graduated from Taylor County High School in 1984 and was awarded an academic scholarship and later graduated from Campbellsville University with honors with Bachelors in Science Degree in Accounting.Tammy was a senior field advocate for National Life.She is survived by her mother, Ruth Mae Wade of Campbellsville; one brother, William A. Wade and wife, Laura of Valdosta, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Shelia Wade Sinclair and husband, Eddie of Summersville; niece, Angela Wallace and husband, Steve of Somerset; nephews: Chad Wade and wife, Jamie of Mt. Washington and Marty Wade and companion, Ashley of Jeffersontown, Kentucky; great-nieces and great-nephews: Katie Johnston and husband, Ben of Campbellsville, Isabella Wade of Mt. Washington, Alex Brockman of Nashville, Tennessee and Braelyn Wallace of Somerset; special cousin, Connie Wilson and husband, Danny of Campbellsville; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends.She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Gene Wade, March 9, 2015.Memorial service was at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville by Bro. Jamie Bennett. Burial was in the Green River Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are requested to be donations to Green River Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund and those may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home. Funeral Home Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE

418 Lebanon Ave.

Campbellsville , KY 42718

(270) 465-8181 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Central Kentucky News-Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close