Tatem Ashley Smith Tungate
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tatem's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tatem Ashley Smith Tungate, 32, of Campbellsville, daughter of Tammy Elder and Mike Mings was born on Sept. 30, 1987, in Taylor County.
She died at 10:10 P.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Louisville.
She is survived by her children, Channing Tungate and Rhylen Cochran; mother and step-father, Tammy and Eric Elder; father, Mike Mings; a step-brother and step-sister; her maternal grandparents; a mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her fiance, Josh Cochran, on Oct. 24, 2017.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Collison III.
Entombment followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
(270) 465-8181
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved