Tatem Ashley Smith Tungate, 32, of Campbellsville, daughter of Tammy Elder and Mike Mings was born on Sept. 30, 1987, in Taylor County.

She died at 10:10 P.M., Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Louisville.

She is survived by her children, Channing Tungate and Rhylen Cochran; mother and step-father, Tammy and Eric Elder; father, Mike Mings; a step-brother and step-sister; her maternal grandparents; a mother-in-law; two sisters-in-law and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her fiance, Josh Cochran, on Oct. 24, 2017.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 15, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Collison III.

Entombment followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.



