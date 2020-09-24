Teri Ann Pruyne, 66, of Campbellsville was born in Northridge, California, on July 14, 1954, to the late Douglas and Ruth (Timmons) LaBerteaux.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bruce Pruyne; two children, Greg Pruyne (Samantha), of California, and Kari Nelson (Neil), of Maryland; one sister; five grandchildren; nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a sister.

All services were held privately, with L.R. Petty Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store