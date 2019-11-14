Terry James Thorpe (1960 - 2019)
Terry James Thorpe, 59, of Elk Horn, was born June 13, 1960, to the late Bobby and Doris Marie (Perkins) Deering in Taylor County.
He died on Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Elk Horn.
He is survived by his wife: Linda (Marcum) Thorpe, of Elk Horn; a son, Jeffrey Glover; two daughters, Michelle Dawn Glover-Thorpe and Rebecca Renee Underwood; a sister; a brother; five grandchildren; his aunt and uncle and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Nov. 2, 2019, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home.
Burial followed in the Liberty Cemetery on Hwy. 744 in Taylor County.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
