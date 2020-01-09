Terry King, 55, of Campbellsville, was born on Aug. 4, 1964, to Judy (Bishop) Vetter and the late Kelly Burton.

He died on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Louisville at the Norton Pavilion Hospice facility.

He is survived by his companion, Emma Dalton, of Mannsville; one daughter, Kelly Jo King, of Russell Springs; two stepchildren, Maelea and Elonia "Bugg" Dalton; seven siblings; two grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Besides his father, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, George Vetter, who loved him and raised him as his own.

Funeral service was held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020, in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Freddy Thompson officiating.