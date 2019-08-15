Terry Lynn Peters, 60, of Campbellsville, was born to the late Sheridan and Josephine (Wright) Peters on July 1, 1959, in Taylor County.
He died on Aug. 6, 2019, in Louisville at the Kindred Hospital.
He is survived by his step-mother, Frances Peters, of Campbellsville; a sister, Lisa Peters, of Louisville; his step-brother, Greg Wise, of Campbellsville; a cousin; a niece and nephew; close friends and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service for Terry Lynn Peters was held Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Brookside Cemetery in Campbellsville by Bro. John Chowning.
