Terry Paul Perkins
Terry Paul Perkins, 58, of Russell Springs, was born in Taylor County on Dec. 18, 1961, to the late Elmer Lewis and Ethel (Poff) Perkins.
He died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lexington.
He is survived by: his wife, Stacey (Robinson) Perkins; two children, Deranna Perkin-Cole and husband, Falls, of Columbia, and Dylan Perkins, of Park City; two grandchildren; three siblings; his father-in-law and mother-in-law; three sisters-in-law, and a host of there family and friends.
His funeral service will be held today, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. ET in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home, located at 1765 New Columbia Road in Campbellsville.
Visitation runs from 10 a.m. until time for the service.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
