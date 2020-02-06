Terry Poore, 95, daughter of the late William Jackson Horton and Eva Thelma Whisman Horton, was born July 15, 1924, in Lee County, Kentucky.

She died at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Campbellsville.

She united in marriage to Jesse H. Poore on Aug. 26, 1941, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 1998.

Terry is survived by one son, Dennis Poore, of Arley, Alabama; one daughter, Julia Poore, of Greenwood, Indiana; a son-in-law, Jimmie Cable, of Campbellsville; one sister; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Cable; one son, Dr. Jesse H. Poore Jr.; one daughter-in-law, Deborah Poore and one great-grandson.

Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lowell Avenue.

Burial followed in Brookside Cemetery.