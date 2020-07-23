Thelma Dell Willhelm, 90, of Campbellsville, was born on Oct. 17, 1929, in Bloomer, Wisconsin, to the late Louis and Cleone (Allmon) Harris.

She died on June 28, 2020, at Grandview Nursing and Rehab in Campbellsville.

She is survived by her husband, William Harold Willhelm, of Campbellsville; two daughters and one son-in-law, Lawanna Abell, of Campbellsville, and Virginia Uhlir and husband, Mike, of Wisconsin; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Abell, and seven siblings.

A graveside funeral service was held on July 2 at Campbellsville Memorial Gardens, where burial followed.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

