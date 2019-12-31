Thomas Cundiff, 95, of Campbellsville, son of the late Claude Cundiff and Lela Malone Thomas Cundiff, was born April 18, 1924, in Oldham County.
He died Dec. 25, 2019, in Lebanon.
He united in marriage to Eleanor Campbell who preceded him in death on March 4, 1999.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church, as well as being active in the Gideons International Organization.
He served in the U.S. Army's 45th Infantry Division "Thunderbirds" during World War II. He achieved the rank of corporal and was the recipient of a Purple Heart, Battle star for Italian campaign, expert rifleman badge, and an honorable discharge in 1944.
Following service to his country, he remained an active member in his communities selling insurance, and was honored with the title of Kentucky Colonel.
Known to family as Uncle Tom, his legacy will be carried on by a host of nieces and nephews across the country.
Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by three sisters: Catherine Dile, Jean Rogers and Laverne Crouch.
Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. Dwayne Norman and Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in Lebanon National Cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
