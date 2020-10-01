Thomas Gene Ruffino, 63, of Campbellsville was born on Aug. 16, 1957, to Tony and Eunice (Pilgreen) Ruffino.

He died on Sept. 19, 2020.

He is survived by three children: Kristan Michelle Hanke and husband, Nathaniel, Joshua Thomas Ruffino and wife, Elizabeth, and Justin David Ruffino and wife, Sheena, all of Texas; his girlfriend, Shelly Crotty Laundry; a former spouse and the mother of his children, Cindy Lou Manual; two grandchildren; three siblings, and a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother.

The family chose cremation, and services were held privately.

L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

