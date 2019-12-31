Thomas Keith "Tommy" Trevino, 57, of Louisville, the son of Louise (Roution) Trevino and the late Bernardo "Benny" Trevino was born on Jan. 3, 1962.
He died on Dec. 9, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville .
Besides his mother, he is survived by a son, Tyler Jesse B. Trevino; three sisters; a brother; six nieces and nephews; eleven great-nieces and nephews; one great-great niece and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held on Dec. 10, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Priddy officiating.
Burial followed in Merrimac Cemetery.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Dec. 31, 2019