Thomas Rhea "Red" Goff, 80, of Campbellsville, son of the late Holman Goff and Rachel Tucker Goff, was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Green County. He died at 9:57 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Campbellsville.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Campbellsville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years and named a deacon emeritus. He also had been an outreach director, and with his wife operated a children's bus ministry and taught Sunday school for the children.
Red served his country honorably in the National Guard for six years.
He was owner and operator of Red's Auto Sales for 41 years.
He united in marriage to Juanita Fay Hunt Aug. 17, 1962.
Besides his wife, Juanita Fay Goff of Campbellsville, he is survived by one daughter, Vanessa Nunn of Campbellsville; one brother and two sisters: Henry Goff and Elizabeth Humphress of Campbellsville and Beverly Drummond of Liberty; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Brian Nunn; a brother, Jessie Goff and a brother and sister in infancy.
A celebration of life was held Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Rev. Paul Dicken and Rev. Jason Keltner.
Burial was in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on May 16, 2019