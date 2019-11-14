Thomas Russell "Russ" Wethington, 57, was born at the Rosary Hospital in Campbellsville on July 9, 1962, to parents Bill and Carolyn Wethington.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, two sisters-in-law, two nieces, one aunt and several cousins, as well as friends in Campbellsville and Lexington, where he worked for Shoe Carnival for 35 years.

He died at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, surrounded by his brothers and parents.

A memorial service will be held in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 16, with several of the corporate officers of Shoe Carnival in attendance.

In lieu of a formal funeral service, there will be visitation at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Interment will follow at Brookside Cemetery with Minister Joel Patton presiding.