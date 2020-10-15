1/1
Timmy Kittrell
1950 - 2020
Timmy Kittrell, 69, of Campbellsville, son of the late Henery Kittrell and Lillian Mesker Kittrell, was born on Oct. 11, 1950, in Fort Knox.
He died at 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in Louisville.
He attended Bible Baptist Tabernacle in Campbellsville.
He was employed at TENCO and Adanta for over twenty years.
He loved jewelry, old cars, fishing, money, animals on the farm and motorcycles, especially Harley Davidsons.
He is survived by one brother, John Kittrell and wife, Delma, of Elizabethtown; his caregivers, Chris and Trina Murphy, of Campbellsville; a brother, Richard Brown; a special friend, Morris Miller, and his friends at Tri-Generations and Adanta.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Danny Lee Kittrell and William Kittrell.
His funeral service was held on Oct. 13 at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Pastors Rob Cutler and Jase Divens.
Burial followed in Poplar Log Cemetery in Barren County.

Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Darla Jeffries
Family
