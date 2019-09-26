Timothy "Tim" Bland

Guest Book
  • "Doug and Renee, so sorry to hear of your loss. Praying for..."
    - Monisa Gardner
  • " Doug and Renee, i am sorry to hear of your loss. may god..."
    - tony wilburn
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for strength,..."
    - Laura Riley
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May God Bless each one of you..."
    - Juanita (Tutti) Herron
  • "Doug and Renee, I'm so sorry to hear about Timothy's..."
    - Laryessa Worthington
Service Information
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY
42718
(270)-465-8181
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home - CAMPBELLSVILLE
418 Lebanon Ave.
Campbellsville, KY 42718
Obituary
Timothy "Tim" Bland, 29, of Campbellsville, son of Doug and Renee Bland, was born Nov. 9, 1989, in Hardin County, Kentucky.
He died at 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, at his home in Campbellsville due to complications from heart surgery.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
He was a student at Campbellsville University School of Barbering.
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Renee Bland of Campbellsville; one brother, Chris Bland, and wife, Tara, of Elizabethtown; his paternal grandfather, Donald Bland; one niece and one nephew: Hallie Bland and Levi Bland; several aunts, uncles and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
