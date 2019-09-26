Timothy "Tim" Bland, 29, of Campbellsville, son of Doug and Renee Bland, was born Nov. 9, 1989, in Hardin County, Kentucky.
He died at 11:35 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, at his home in Campbellsville due to complications from heart surgery.
He professed faith in Christ and was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
He was a student at Campbellsville University School of Barbering.
He is survived by his parents, Doug and Renee Bland of Campbellsville; one brother, Chris Bland, and wife, Tara, of Elizabethtown; his paternal grandfather, Donald Bland; one niece and one nephew: Hallie Bland and Levi Bland; several aunts, uncles and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home by Dr. James E. Jones.
Burial followed in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Published in Central Kentucky News-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019